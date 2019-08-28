Las Vegas woman arrested on child abuse charge in infant’s death

Michal Assefa was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm after a 7-month-old boy was found deceased in a Las Vegas home last week.

Michal Assefa (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant on the southwest side of Las Vegas last week, police said.

Michal Assefa was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm. Police were called to a house on the 8000 block of West Flamingo Road just before 7:30 a.m. Aug. 20 and found a 7-month-old boy deceased in the home, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Aden OcampoGomez.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the baby boy as Eskeyaas Tefera, but his cause and manner of death remain pending, the coroner’s office said. Assefa’s relationship to the child was unclear.

OcampoGomez stressed that the case is ongoing, so more people may be arrested or “the charges may change,” he said.

A Department of Family Services report on the death said the department had no history of abuse or neglect with this family or child in the past.

Assefa remains in custody on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

