Las Vegas woman charged in anti-Semitic stalking case

A Las Vegas woman is charged with stalking her neighbors and damaging their property because they are Jewish, an arrest report states.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Georgina McGarvie, 57, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and destroying the property of another.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called Dec. 3 to a valley apartment complex by a woman who reported her neighbor was “causing damage to her unit and writing anti-Semitic sayings on signs and objects,” according to an arrest report for McGarvie.

The woman told police that her family moved into the apartment Oct. 2 and that her neighbor, McGarvie, was tormenting the family.

“Approximately one week after moving in, McGarvie started putting up racist signs in her windows calling (the family) ‘Jewish pigs,’ ” police wrote of the alleged victim’s account.

The woman told police in December that she and her family members were walking outside their apartment with the victim’s 7-month-old daughter when they encountered McGarvie. She uttered an expletive about the baby and referenced the fact that the baby was Jewish, according to the arrest report.

The same day, the victim’s family member was walking their dog and found an abandoned mattress with the words “Jewish Pedofiles” written on it, police said. The woman also told police that McGarvie “broke a hole through her drywall” of the victim’s apartment and that McGarvie “constantly yells and bangs on their walls almost every day … between the hours of midnight to six in the morning.”

“(A male family member) stated that McGarvie constantly says anti-Semitic statements and creates anti-Semitic signs against his family,” the arrest report states. “McGarvie also makes statements and signs regarding their 16-year-old daughter who identifies as a lesbian. McGarvie says that the daughter is going against “God’s will,” it said.

A police detective contacted McGarvie at her apartment. She refused to open her door, police said, but did identify herself to the detective.

“McGarvie stated that she did not open a hole into the wall,” police said. “McGarvie stated that the residents were putting gas into her apartment and that she had to be careful because of the chemical trails outside.”

McGarvie told the officer she did not believe he was an officer. Police said they received another report in which a person said McGarvie was producing anti-Semitic signs and that she “lit a dead pigeon on fire and threw it on another neighbor’s doorstep.”

The woman who called police to the apartment complex in December told police “these events and threats have made her family feel like they are prisoners in their own home.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records show a criminal complaint was filed against McGarvie on March 13. An arrest warrant was issued March 23. McGarvie was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning.

