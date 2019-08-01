Las Vegas woman charged with DUI in crash that killed passenger

Eunbi Kim, 21, was arresting and charged with driving under the influence resulting in death after crashing her Mercedes into a parked trailer on Robindale Road.

A 21-year-old Las Vegas resident has been charged with drunken driving after crashing her Mercedes into a parked trailer in the southwest valley last week, killing a passenger, according to a police report.

Eunbi Kim was arrested less than two hours after her 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 hit a parked semi trailer on Robindale Road, just east of Duneville Street around 4:45 a.m. on July 22, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash killed her front seat passenger, Siwoo Choi, 21, of State College, Pennsylvania.

Police believe Kim was driving east on Robindale when she “ran off the road to the right” before hitting the trailer parked on the other side of the road.

One witness spoke to Kim before police arrived and said she seemed very calm. Kim asked if she could leave the crash. The wittiness told police she could smell alcohol on the Kim’s breath and saw the passenger was unresponsive.

Investigators found “no pre-impact braking before the collision” and don’t believe anything struck Kim’s car, causing her to change lanes.

Kim also was convicted of driving under the influence in February 2018. She was sentenced to complete 40 hours of community service and several DUI programs and pay a nearly $700 fine.

Kim was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and released on July 23 after posting a $200,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.

