Las Vegas woman dies after sustaining strangulation injuries

A Las Vegas woman died early Friday morning from injuries from her ex-boyfriend choking her, according to the Clark County Coroner.

Stella Martinez, 39, succumbed to brain injuries she suffered after her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Wood, 41, choked her.

Officers were called to a home June 3 on the 1900 block of Sirocco Court, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, about a man trying to break into a home. An arriving officer found a man and a woman on the ground in the backyard. Wood’s arrest report said.

The officer said he saw Wood choking the woman and pulling out her hair, the report read.

Police started chest compressions when they realized the woman wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. She was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, the arrest report said.

Wood faces attempted murder, attempted burglary and domestic battery by strangulation charges.

Martinez’ family has started a Gofundme campaign to help with medical expenses.

