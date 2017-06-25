ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Las Vegas woman dies after sustaining strangulation injuries

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2017 - 10:16 am
 
Updated June 25, 2017 - 11:10 am

A Las Vegas woman died early Friday morning from injuries from her ex-boyfriend choking her, according to the Clark County Coroner.

Stella Martinez, 39, succumbed to brain injuries she suffered after her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Wood, 41, choked her.

Officers were called to a home June 3 on the 1900 block of Sirocco Court, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, about a man trying to break into a home. An arriving officer found a man and a woman on the ground in the backyard. Wood’s arrest report said.

The officer said he saw Wood choking the woman and pulling out her hair, the report read.

Police started chest compressions when they realized the woman wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. She was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, the arrest report said.

Wood faces attempted murder, attempted burglary and domestic battery by strangulation charges.

Martinez’ family has started a Gofundme campaign to help with medical expenses.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like