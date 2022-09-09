102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Crime

Las Vegas woman faces federal charges of trafficking fake luxury items

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2022 - 6:16 pm
 
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

A Las Vegas woman is facing federal charges for allegedly dealing in fake Fendis and bogus Burberrys.

Amie Kamara was indicted by a federal grand jury in Las Vegas on Wednesday. She is charged with two counts of trafficking in counterfeit goods.

According to the indictment, Kamara used her business, Aminic Beauty Supply on East Charleston Boulevard, to sell or make available for sale thousands of counterfeit items. Among the fraudulent luxury goods listed in the indictment: 69 fake Fendi shirts, 72 pairs of counterfeit Chanel earrings, 118 pairs of phony Versace shoes and 154 bogus Gucci belts.

In all, prosecutors allege Kamara trafficked more than 3,000 counterfeit items under at least 16 designer labels, ranging from Adidas to Louis Vuitton.

Kamara is not in custody. She has been sent a summons to appear on Sept. 14 before U.S. Magistrate Brenda Weksler. A phone number listed for the beauty supply business was not accepting calls Thursday afternoon.

Contact Glen A. Meek at gmeek@reviewjournal.com or 602-380-8951. Follow @GlenMeekLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
2
Police: DNA of public administrator found at scene of reporter’s killing
Police: DNA of public administrator found at scene of reporter’s killing
3
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
4
Who is county official Robert Telles?
Who is county official Robert Telles?
5
Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering
Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A SWAT vehicle and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue ambulance outside the home of Clark County Public ...
Timeline of events leading to Jeff German’s slaying

Here is a timeline of events that preceded the death of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the subsequent arrest of a suspect, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks ...
Jeff German’s investigative work related to Robert Telles
RJ

Investigative journalist Jeff German had reported extensively on turmoil and allegations about bullying and favoritism in the Clark County Public Administrator’s office involving Robert Telles.