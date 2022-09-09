Las Vegas woman faces federal charges of trafficking fake luxury items

Amie Kamara was indicted by a federal grand jury in Las Vegas on Wednesday. She is charged with two counts of trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

A Las Vegas woman is facing federal charges for allegedly dealing in fake Fendis and bogus Burberrys.

According to the indictment, Kamara used her business, Aminic Beauty Supply on East Charleston Boulevard, to sell or make available for sale thousands of counterfeit items. Among the fraudulent luxury goods listed in the indictment: 69 fake Fendi shirts, 72 pairs of counterfeit Chanel earrings, 118 pairs of phony Versace shoes and 154 bogus Gucci belts.

In all, prosecutors allege Kamara trafficked more than 3,000 counterfeit items under at least 16 designer labels, ranging from Adidas to Louis Vuitton.

Kamara is not in custody. She has been sent a summons to appear on Sept. 14 before U.S. Magistrate Brenda Weksler. A phone number listed for the beauty supply business was not accepting calls Thursday afternoon.

