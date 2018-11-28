Las Vegas wrong-way driver stopped by spike strips — VIDEO

Nevada Highway Patrol releases video of a Thanksgiving morning incident to “shed light on this issue and to educate the public” about the hazards of driving while under the influence.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has released dashboard and body camera video showing troopers deploying spike strips to stop a suspected impaired wrong-way driver early Thanksgiving Day.

“We are releasing these videos to shed light on this issue and to educate the public,” the Highway Patrol said Wednesday in a statement.

About 3 a.m. on Nov. 22, the Highway Patrol received several 911 calls reporting a gray 2008 Chevrolet HHR heading south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 near the Tropicana Avenue exit.

“Troopers from all over the valley started to respond to the area,” said trooper Jason Buratczuk.

By the time the first trooper spotted the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 45-year-old Jose Corona, had reached the Henderson portion of U.S. 95, near the Horizon Drive exit, according to the Highway Patrol.

That trooper attempted to stop the driver using his lights and sirens, giving the driver commands over a public address system, Buratczuk said. When he failed to obey, other troopers ahead of Corona’s vehicle deployed spike strips. When Corona ran over them, all four tires of the Chevrolet were punctured, prompting him to come to a stop a short time later.

Buratczuk said Corona, who smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test. He faces misdemeanor charges of DUI, reckless driving, disobeying a peace officer and driving the wrong way on a one-way road, court records show.

“Wrong-way drivers are something that troopers in the valley respond to almost on a daily basis, mostly in the overnight hours,” Buratczuk said, adding that most of them are found to be impaired.

Corona’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 2, court records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.