Crime

Las Vegas youth figure skating team says equipment, trailer stolen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2023 - 11:16 am
 
This undated photo from Facebook shows a trailer for the Las Vegas Ice Theatre. The nonprofit s ...
This undated photo from Facebook shows a trailer for the Las Vegas Ice Theatre. The nonprofit says the trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Las Vegas Ice Center on West Flamingo Road on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Ice Theatre)

A local figure skating team is reeling after a trailer filled with equipment was stolen.

The nonprofit Las Vegas Ice Theatre reported on social media that its equipment trailer was stolen Monday afternoon from the parking lot of the Las Vegas Ice Center on West Flamingo Road.

The team says the trailer — which it has had for less than a year — was loaded with props, costumes, and other items the skaters use as they travel to competitions.

“We are so upset that someone would do such an awful thing, and especially to a youth sports team,” the team wrote in an Instagram post.

The Las Vegas Ice Theatre currently has 29 skaters ranging in age from 9 to 17. It hopes to send two sets of skaters to the National Theatre on Ice competition in June in Michigan.

The team has set up a GoFundMe page to help replace the items that were stolen.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

