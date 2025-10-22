Latest episode of ‘Ghost Adventures’ shows fright for star in real time

In footage released Wednesday, Aaron Goodwin is exploring an abandoned medical complex in Downey, California, before he stops abruptly to check his phone.

A new episode of “Ghost Adventures” shows the moment when reality TV star Aaron Goodwin learned his wife was arrested for hiring someone to kill him.

In footage released Wednesday, Goodwin is exploring an abandoned medical complex in Downey, California, before he stops abruptly to check his phone.

“Bro, the police are at my house,” he told another cast member before storming outside. Shortly after, the show’s narrator, Zak Bagans, announced that the police had called Goodwin to tell him that his wife, Victoria Goodwin, with whom he lived in Las Vegas, had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

An Instagram page for the Ghost Adventures franchise said the FaceTime call was “life-changing.” On his personal account, Aaron Goodwin said he would not be watching the episode because he did not want to “relive that night.”

Authorities have said that Victoria Goodwin had an affair with an inmate at a Florida prison named Grant Amato, who helped her send online payments for the “murder-for-hire plot.” Police first discovered their text message exchanges after seizing a contraband phone inside the facility, and later said that Victoria Goodwin asked Amato if she was a “bad person” for choosing to end her husband’s existence rather than divorcing him.

She was arrested on March 6, and six days later, her husband filed for divorce. After pleading guilty to the conspiracy charge in June, Victoria Goodwin began serving a three to seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center.

Since the resolution of his wife’s criminal case, Aaron Goodwin said that he had not been doing well in another social media post titled “to the Press.”

“I could tell you guys I’m doing OK, but I would rather be honest,” Aaron Goodwin wrote Tuesday, “They say in time everything gets better, but I just want the divorce to be over so I can move on … This has been the worst year of my life.”

Court documents show that in August, Victoria Goodwin’s lawyer, Frank Toti, filed a counterclaim in the divorce case. The counterclaim requested that, among other things, Victoria Goodwin be awarded alimony and attorney’s fees, and that she retain her married last name.

