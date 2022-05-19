Laughlin man charged with DUI in Summerlin crash

A Laughlin man charged with DUI in a Summerlin crash that injured multiple people smelled of an “alcoholic beverage” at the scene, according to his arrest report.

Kyle Powell (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Laughlin man charged with DUI in a Summerlin crash that injured multiple people smelled of an “alcoholic beverage” at the scene, according to his arrest report.

Kyle David Powell, 34, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI causing substantial bodily harm and failure to yield in the crash that occurred at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Greenmoor Lane and Pavilion Center Drive, near the 215 Beltway.

According to a Las Vegas police arrest report for Powell, he was driving an Audi A6 north on Pavilion Center when he drove through a stop sign at the intersection. His Audi then slammed into another vehicle that was making a left turn from Greenmoor onto Pavilion Center, police said.

Police initially said that seven people were hospitalized from the crash. However, the newly released arrest report references only three people from the vehicle that was struck being hospitalized, and it states that Powell also suffered a hip injury.

Two of the injured in the vehicle that was struck suffered serious injuries, police said. The driver suffered a broken spine and rib fractures. A passenger in that vehicle had rib fractures, a ruptured spleen and a kidney injury. An infant in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries, but the child’s car seat was badly damaged, police said.

“There were three independent witnesses on scene,” police wrote in the report. “Two of the witnesses stated that Powell ran the stop sign and did not slow down.”

Police said they found Powell in the front seat of the Audi with the key in his pocket.

“(An officer) could smell a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from Powell’s breath,” the arrest report states. “Powell had slow mumbled slurred speech. Powell was unable to perform the standardized field sobriety test due to a hip injury.”

The report also states that Powell was taken to University Medical Center, “where he denied consent for a blood draw.”

Police said they then obtained a warrant and secured a sample of Powell’s blood for testing. The results of those tests are not detailed in Powell’s arrest report. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that a criminal complaint was filed against Powell on Wednesday.

According to court records, bail was set at $40,000. Powell has been released from custody after posting a surety bond.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 1.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.