56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Laundry dispute leads to arrest for Las Vegas lieutenant, records show

Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Brian Boxler in 2014. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Brian Boxler in 2014. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood
UNLV Police Services (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a call from ‘University Police Department’? It may be a scam, UNLV warns
Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck asks questions of Julius Trotter during his death ...
Accused killer in Circus Circus slayings says friend gave him stolen goods
Ulysses S. Grant appears Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas Justice Court on burglary and ope ...
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas stabbing appears in court
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 6:02 am
 

A Las Vegas police lieutenant was arrested and booked on a domestic battery charge after arguing about laundry with his wife, court records show.

Lt. Brian Boxler was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation on October 12, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Boxler’s arrest report described the allegations against him, including that the lieutenant allegedly attacked his wife after finding “clothes in the washer and dryer” and refused to speak with detectives afterward.

At nearly 6 p.m. on October 12, police said they received a call from a woman who said her daughter had been strangled by her husband, Boxler, in their Summerlin home. The woman told officers that Boxler was a lieutenant with Metro.

Officers then contacted the alleged victim who had, at that point, left to “cool off” at a nearby park. According to the police report, police then noticed red marks on her neck that were “consistent with being strangled” and interviewed her.

After officers located Boxler still at home, he was taken into custody, according to the arrest report. Detectives attempted to talk with Boxler at the Clark County Detention Center, and he declined. They said they saw no injuries on his body following the incident.

In an interview with police, the alleged victim said her husband grabbed her neck and pushed her against the wall amid an argument over laundry that escalated with her throwing a belt and him throwing his wet boxers at her, according to the report.

The alleged victim said that she could not breathe and started kicking Boxler, trying to get him to stop. When Boxler let go, she did not remember how long she had been strangled for, said the report.

The alleged victim was crying when police arrived, and police took photographs of her neck, police said. In the arrest report, officers said the lieutenant had an “angry demeanor.”

Boxler, who has been employed with the department since 2008, was assigned to the Community Safety Division within the Summerlin Area Command, police said.

Boxler is being placed on suspension of police powers with pay, pending further investigation, according to police.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES