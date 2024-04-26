61°F
Crime

Law enforcement officials discuss skimming outreach operation

Officials from various law enforcement agencies spoke at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to discuss illegal skimming devices on ATMs and point-of-sale terminals.
Skimming involves stealing credit card information by putting an illegal card reading device on ...
Skimming involves stealing credit card information by putting an illegal card reading device on an ATM.
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas apartment fight leads to stabbings, 5 teens injured
The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school pol ...
Las Vegas substitute teacher arrested after fight at high school
Attempted child-luring incidents reported in Henderson
(Getty Images)
Ex-Henderson resident sentenced in animal crush video case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2024 - 7:14 am
 
Updated April 26, 2024 - 8:12 am

Officials from various law enforcement agencies spoke Friday at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to discuss illegal skimming devices on ATMs and point-of-sale terminals.

The briefing comes after personnel from Metro, the Secret Service, the Clark County School District and the Henderson Police Department visited about 1,500 businesses to check for and remove illegal skimming devices, which can steal people’s financial information.

Metro said this is the first time such an operation has been conducted by the Secret Service and law enforcement partners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

