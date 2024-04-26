Law enforcement officials discuss skimming outreach operation

Personnel from various law enforcement agencies visited over 1,500 Nevada businesses to check for and remove illegal skimming devices.

Skimming involves stealing credit card information by putting an illegal card reading device on an ATM. (Henderson Police Department)

Officials from various law enforcement agencies spoke at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to discuss illegal skimming devices on ATMs and point-of-sale terminals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Officials from various law enforcement agencies spoke Friday at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to discuss illegal skimming devices on ATMs and point-of-sale terminals.

The briefing comes after personnel from Metro, the Secret Service, the Clark County School District and the Henderson Police Department visited about 1,500 businesses to check for and remove illegal skimming devices, which can steal people’s financial information.

Metro said this is the first time such an operation has been conducted by the Secret Service and law enforcement partners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

