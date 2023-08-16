Lawsuit: Spa employee sexually assaulted customer while she slept

Wanqing Fan, an employee at Wei Wei Foot Spa at the time, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping.

(Getty Images)

A woman was sexually assaulted by a Las Vegas spa worker during a massage last year, according to a lawsuit.

On May 27 Stephanie Davidson fell asleep during a two-hour massage at Wei Wei Foot Spa, near Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard, given by Wanqing Fan. She woke up to Fan’s hands inappropriately touching her, according to a lawsuit filed in District Court last week by the Law Office of Eglet Adams.

Davidson filed a police report that led to Fan’s arrest by Las Vegas police.

The lawsuit alleged that Davidson has suffered from post traumatic stress, anxiety and difficulty sleeping because of nightmares about the assault.

“Coming forward with my experience was difficult, but by doing so, I hope to prevent this from happening to other women,” Davidson said in a statement. “My hope is other predators will think twice about assaulting women, if they know there will be real consequences for their actions.”

Fan and Wei Wei Foot Spa were named as defendants in the complaint. They have been accused of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and assault and battery.

Wei Wei Foot Spa did not respond for comment.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Davidson feared more harm by confronting Fan so she left without saying anything and then filed a report. She told police that the man who assaulted her was the same person she got a massage from two weeks prior.

“It is scary for women to come forward about sexual assault. They fear that they will not be believed, or that the assault is not enough to report,” attorney Artemus Ham said in an email. “It is our hope that by bringing these cases to the courts, we can curb this type of criminal behavior in Clark County.”

Court records show Fan has been charged with sexual assault and second-degree kidnapping.

His attorneys in the criminal case could not be reached for comment.

Fan, 57, is due in court on Sept. 7.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.