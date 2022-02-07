Legacy High student charged with attacking school secretary

A female student at Legacy High School has been arrested on charges she attacked a school secretary with a radio a week ago at the North Las Vegas school.

Legacy High School is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink said Monday that on Jan. 31, the 17-year-old pupil walked into the office of the principal at the school at 150 W. Deer Springs Road.

“Words were exchanged,” Zink said, adding, “the student then grabbed a school radio there and started battering the secretary.”

The victim was struck multiple times. Zink did not have more information Monday on how seriously the secretary was injured. He said school employees intervened and police arrested the student on multiple felonies.

The youth was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of battery on a protected person, threatening to cause bodily harm to a school district employee, disorderly conduct and coercion. Her name was not released because of her age.

“School district police will work with the school, and the school will do their progressive discipline on their side,” Zink said. “We want people to know we take any attack on anyone on our campuses very seriously.”

