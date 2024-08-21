105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Legacy substitute teacher faces charges of having gun on CCSD property

Jynnell McClellan (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jynnell McClellan (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
The puppy, a male rottweiler mix, was taken to Boulder City Animal Hospital. He was treated for ...
Help sought in finding suspects in maiming of Boulder City puppy
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrest made in central valley killing
Frederick Blanche, accused of killing a woman outside a car rental office, speaks with his atto ...
Man accused of killing woman behind rental car shop held without bail
Robert Telles takes the stand in murder trial
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2024 - 1:33 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2024 - 1:37 pm

A Clark County School District substitute teacher has been arrested, accused of possessing a firearm on school property, according to police.

Jynnell McClellan, 52, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after an investigation that began Monday at Legacy High School, a CCSD news release stated.

A firearm was found in the school parking lot. There were no threats to the school or students.

McClellan was a substitute assigned to Legacy and has been employed by the district since May 2015. She has been removed from CCSD’s substitute pool and is no longer eligible to substitute in the district, officials said.

Police said NRS 202.265 makes it illegal to possess a firearm on any CCSD property, even if the individual has a valid concealed carry permit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Robert Telles takes the stand in murder trial
By / RJ

Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles took the witness stand Wednesday in his own murder trial over the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

 
Judge questions Telles about desire to testify
By / RJ

The former elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is expected to take the witness stand on Wednesday in his own murder trial.

MORE STORIES