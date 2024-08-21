Legacy substitute teacher faces charges of having gun on CCSD property

A firearm was found in the school parking lot. There were no threats to the school or students, police said.

A Clark County School District substitute teacher has been arrested, accused of possessing a firearm on school property, according to police.

Jynnell McClellan, 52, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after an investigation that began Monday at Legacy High School, a CCSD news release stated.

McClellan was a substitute assigned to Legacy and has been employed by the district since May 2015. She has been removed from CCSD’s substitute pool and is no longer eligible to substitute in the district, officials said.

Police said NRS 202.265 makes it illegal to possess a firearm on any CCSD property, even if the individual has a valid concealed carry permit.