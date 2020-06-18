Legal observers at Black Lives Matter protest speak about arrests — WATCH LIVE

A group of legal observers plan to gather Thursday morning to speak out against their arrests and the actions of Las Vegas officers at a weekend protest.

Legal observers watch as someone is arrested during a protest against police brutality on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

At least seven attorneys and law students, trained by the National Lawyers Guild to monitor and document interactions with police and demonstrators, were detained Saturday night during a protest against police brutality. Some of them were taken to jail, while others were cited for stepping into a roadway.

“The police’s lack of coordination resulted in overwhelming confusion and a potentially dangerous situation,” attorney Lisa Rasmussen, who represents three of those arrested, said in a prepared statement.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the legal observers were “antagonizing and obstructing officers” near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road. But the observers have disputed the allegations.

They organized a news conference with their own lawyers to address what they called a “confused string of rapid-fire orders to disperse, resulting in tense moments and the arrests or detainment of protesters and trained legal observers.”

