Lombardo delivers annual State of Department address

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2022 - 8:28 am
 
Sheriff Joe Lombardo answers questions during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Poli ...
Sheriff Joe Lombardo answers questions during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Friday, August 3, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo delivered the State of the Department address Wednesday morning.

Lombardo spoke to officers and invited reporters at the Smith Center beginning at 9 a.m. for the annual speech, which was closed to most media last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

