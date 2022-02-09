53°F
Lombardo delivers annual State of Department address — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2022 - 8:28 am
 
Sheriff Joe Lombardo answers questions during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Poli ...
Sheriff Joe Lombardo answers questions during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Friday, August 3, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to deliver the State of the Department address Wednesday morning.

Lombardo is expected to speak to officers and invited reporters at the Smith Center beginning at 9 a.m. for the annual speech, which was closed to most media last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

