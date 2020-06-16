Lombardo says legal observers were ‘antagonizing’ officers at protest

Sheriff Joe Lombardo discussed the arrest of legal observers this weekend during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo

At least seven attorneys and law students who documented interactions with police and demonstrators were detained during a protest against police brutality on Saturday night. Some of them were taken to jail, while others were cited for stepping into a roadway.

Lombardo said some of those detained were “antagonizing and obstructing our officers.”

“They were in front of the protesters, actively participating, not observing,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo said officers issued several orders to disperse in an attempt to clear roadways and sidewalks for safety reasons.

“There’s real danger here, particularly on Saturday night when it appeared protesters were trying to access I-15 to occupy the freeway,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo said 42 officers have been hurt during the protests so far. Lombardo said 14 percent of the people arrested during the protests had come from outside Clark County.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has called for an investigation into the arrests at Las Vegas Boulevard near Russell Road. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford echoed the governor’s sentiment, while other public officials and attorneys condemned the arrests.

At least three of the attorneys charged work for the Clark County Public Defender’s office. They were among 15 legal observers, most in red shirts to distinguish themselves from the crowd, who walked with protesters on Saturday.

