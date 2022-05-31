Longtime Las Vegas lawyer accused of sexually harassing employees

Douglas Crawford (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police sent an undercover officer to gather evidence against a Las Vegas attorney accused of inappropriately touching and sexually harassing multiple employees, according to an arrest report.

The undercover investigator, posing as a client seeking a consultation on a divorce case, met with 67-year-old Douglas Crawford on May 25 at his law office on the 500 block of South Seventh Street. During the meeting, Crawford made multiple sexual comments to her, attempted to touch her buttocks and tried to kiss her on the lips, according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Crawford was arrested the next day and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Prosecutors have charged him with five counts of open and gross lewdness, court records show.

Four former employees, who were identified as Jane Does in the report, said Crawford had a pattern of “inappropriate sexual behavior” that included “unwelcomed and unwanted touching, on multiple occasions,” the report said.

The employees and multiple witnesses also accused Crawford of having sex with his clients in his office, knowing that employees were able to see a live feed of surveillance footage from the room.

“Jane Doe #2 believes Crawford was exchanging his legal services for sexual acts with some of the female clients because he would often never charge these clients,” the report said. “Crawford bragged to Jane Doe #2 about the fact he was having sex with clients.”

One video obtained by investigators showed Crawford engaging in a sex act with a client in his office, according to the report, but the incident “appeared to end abruptly.” Multiple employees said that while Crawford was touching the client, he was on a video call waiting for a court hearing, and the encounter only stopped because the judge called his case to be heard.

In April, the district attorney’s office received an email regarding Crawford’s alleged sexual harassment, which launched the Metro investigation, according to the report. The email stated that multiple women “would like to come forward about sexual harassment, but are scared and do not know how.”

The employees who spoke with detectives accused Crawford of forcing them to kiss him, touching their breasts or buttocks, and making sexual comments after they told him they were uncomfortable. The women said that after they quit, Crawford asked if they would report him for sexual harassment and offered to pay them a higher salary if they agreed to stay at the law firm.

Crawford has been a member of the State Bar of Nevada since 1985.

In 2009, the Nevada Supreme Court suspended Crawford’s law license for five years after he stole $304,831 from clients to support his gambling and drug addictions. He pleaded guilty to stealing the money in 2011.

