Machete-wielding man attacks another while urinating in Las Vegas alley

Police say a man was attacked with a machete Sunday morning after telling another man to stop relieving himself in an alley in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The attack occurred just after 10 a.m. at 2100 S. Maryland Parkway, just south of East St. Louis Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart.

The victim asked the suspect to stop urinating and then repeated the request again. The suspect then pulled the machete and hit the victim twice in the back.

The victim was taken to a hospital and received several stitches, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The suspect was taken into custody.

