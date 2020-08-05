Machete-wielding man shot by North Las Vegas police identified

A man who was shot and killed by North Las Vegas police the morning of July 29 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was fatally shot by North Las Vegas police the morning of July 29 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Giovanni Cedano-Amaro, 21.

Authorities said Cedano-Amaro was wielding a machete and lunged at officers when he was shot about 2 a.m. in the area of Tonopah Avenue and Bruce Street, north of Owens Avenue. Police had been called for reports of a man walking in the street with a gun.

“The officers gave him verbal commands but he refused to comply and lunged at the officers with the machete raised,” police said.

Four officers shot the man multiple times, police said. Authorities identified the officers involved as Forrest Walker, Laura Meza, Tyler Edwards and Collin Francis.

The coroner’s office said Cedano-Amaro died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death is listed as homicide.

The coroner’s office was unable to determine a place of residence for Cedano-Amaro.

