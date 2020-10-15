Mail carrier, others charged over fraudulent jobless claims

A Las Vegas mail carrier is among a handful of people charged in an ongoing effort to crack down on fraudulent unemployment claims filed with Nevada’s employment agency.

Federal prosecutors filed three charges against Jasmine-Royshell Black, a USPS mail carrier, Friday. Black is accused of helping Vincent Okoye, a Las Vegas resident charged in August, in his conspiracy to steal unemployment money from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

Black “knew about the mail activities of these addresses because they were on the route Black delivered mail,” according to the criminal complaint. A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said that Black is still employed, “although in a non-duty, non-pay status pending the outcome.” Black has been with the USPS since February 2014.

In another criminal case, Las Vegas resident Antwine Hunter was charged by federal prosecutors this week with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. In late September, the Metropolitan Police Department raided Hunter’s home after he was discovered selling illegal drugs from his residence. Cops found at least eight DETR-issued debit cards, approved for at least $215,000 in unemployment benefits, that do not bear Hunter’s name.

Both cases are being prosecuted by Las Vegas-based U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich and his team.

Criminals often use stolen personally identifiable information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. It is estimated that fraudsters exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic have pocketed $26 billion in unemployment benefits this year across the U.S., according to a recent report from the Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General.

DETR has received more than 704,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance through the week ending Oct. 3, nearly 97 percent of which have been filed since mid-March. Elisa Cafferata, the acting director at DETR, told the Review-Journal in September there are an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 potentially fraudulent claims.

DETR said Wednesday in response to reports of other fraudulent activity that it is “actively working with law enforcement entities and the Department of Labor to detect, prevent and address unemployment fraud.” Nevada employers and individuals who believe they have been a victim of unemployment fraud are asked to file a report with a form on DETR’s website.

A consortium of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies is scheduled to announce felony charges Thursday afternoon related to unemployment fraud in Las Vegas.

Conspiracy

The criminal case against Black’s scheme began when a Metro detective began digging into Okoye’s two cellphones and found communication between Okoye and Black using the messaging platform WhatsApp.

In messages, Black would inform Okoye of addresses along her route where residents picked up their mail infrequently or not at all, like at a vacation property, according to the complaint: “Babe just continue to use (redacted) Bennett mountain and u can try (redacted) Shawnee ridge… they barely check their box… and Bennett mountain the lady don’t check her box it’s a vacation home her parents got.”

According to the complaint, Black would send photos of mailings from DETR directed to the addresses predetermined by the pair to “confirm that they were ‘his’ and, once Okoye confirmed that fact, the two would arrange for delivery.”

Authorities interviewed one of the individuals, R.T., whose name is on one of the DETR debit cards found, and he confirmed that he didn’t apply for unemployment.

“There is probable cause to believe that Black had personally delivered and transferred R.T.’s DETR debit card after intercepting the mailing during the performance of her official duties as a postal carrier,” according to the complaint.

Authorities say the debit cards issued by DETR and Arizona’s unemployment system found in Okoye’s possession had been approved for at least $462,000 in benefits. In their search of Okoye’s home and car, police found 24 letters from DETR and 11 debit cards issued by the agency.

Drug raid

When Metro executed a search warrant on Hunter’s residence on Sept. 28, cops found a handful or DETR debit cards along with ID cards of other individuals that do not belong to him, including driver’s licenses from multiple states and Social Security cards, according to the complaint.

Officers also found notes and instructions on how to apply for unemployment benefits from Nevada’s and California’s unemployment systems. In one of the notes, Hunter allegedly had personal identification information of a person, L.B., including a Social Security number, date and place of birth, occupation, email and mailing addresses, and checking and savings account numbers.

“There is probable cause to believe that Hunter used L.B’s (personal identification information) to apply for DETR benefits, but used a different address so that he would receive the DETR debit card by mail instead of L.B.,” according to the complaint.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

