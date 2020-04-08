Mail theft a concern in Las Vegas Valley as federal checks go out

The U.S. Postal Service is calling for vigilance to prevent a persistent band of mail thieves from intercepting that money before it reaches residents.

A vandalized mailbox near Twain Avenue and Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A vandalized mailbox near Twain Avenue and Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Government aid will be soon be flowing to Americans to help them through the economic downturn triggered by the new coronavirus, but a persistent band of mailbox thieves is determined to intercept as much of that money as possible before it reaches Las Vegas Valley residents.

While many will have the funds deposited directly into their bank accounts, others will be sent a check in the mail. And while the valley’s ongoing mail theft problem hasn’t spiked since the coronavirus hit Nevada, residents are wise to be on their toes, said U.S. Postal Service spokesman David Rupert.

“The biggest advice is to check your mail every day and don’t leave it overnight. Since there’s a lot of people home now keep an eye out for your neighbors,” he said. “Since people are turning to e-commerce right now more than ever. There’s more in mailboxes and that means we all need to be more vigilant.”

One south Las Vegas post office’s experience with mail theft, documented by a June 2019 audit, shines a light on the scope of the problem.

Mail delivery was suspended for several months to residential cluster mailboxes and P.O. boxes “due to vandalism and burglary,” according the report of the Silverado Ranch post office at 455 East Pebble Road. That resulted in long wait times at the post office because customers had to pick up their mail.

“In addition, management had not submitted work orders to have the broken P.O. boxes rekeyed with more secure locks,” according to the audit.

In the report, there were images of piles of mail in bins on shelves – some overflowing. One cubby was filled with mail and a sign attached said “Box Broken.”

Customer complaints offer another window into the Silverado office’s problem.

From July to February 2018, the Silverado Ranch post office had 1,971 customer complaints. About 88 percent were related to mail and packages that weren’t received or were delivered to the wrong address, according to the audit.

In Summerlin, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated and sent notices to residents after someone entered post office grounds on Spring Gate Lane and stole mail.

The IRS is developing a portal for people to provide their banking information in order to receive economic aid via direct deposit, the agency announced on March 30 IRS news release.

Taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will receive $1,200 and up to $500 for each qualifying child under the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. Those eligible for the full amount must have an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples, according to the IRS.

Director of the U.S. National Economic Council Larry Kudlow told CNBC first payments will be going out to an estimated 175 million Americans this week or early next week.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.