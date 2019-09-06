Mail theft at Summerlin post office prompts investigation

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating and sending notices to some Summerlin residents after mail was stolen from the Summerlin post office.

Someone entered a secure area within the Summerlin post office grounds on Spring Gate Lane and stole mail, but didn’t break into the building, Postal Service spokesman David Rupert said Friday.

Rupert said he didn’t know the date of the incident or how much mail was stolen.

Discussion about the mail theft was circulating via Nextdoor — a neighborhood social networking app — for The Arbors in Summerlin. One resident wrote that her mailman told her 42 trays of mail were stolen off a truck Sept. 3 at the post office.

The Postal Inspection Service, a federal law enforcement agency in charge of the security of post offices and mail trucks, is working through leads, Rupert said. “They’re vigorously investigating this.”

The Postal Service sent notices to some Summerlin residents who may be affected, Rupert said. “We’re reaching out to those victims so they can help us in the investigation.”

Rupert said he doesn’t know how many notices have been sent, but “I think it’s a working list.” As the investigation continues, he said, more residents may receive a notice.

Stealing mail is a federal offense, with a punishment of up to five years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Other areas of the Las Vegas valley have also experienced mail theft and tampering this year.

In April, federal authorities said they were investigating after someone broke into secured areas at two Henderson post offices — at South Boulder Highway and West Horizon Ridge Parkway — and stole trays of mail over multiple days.

To report mail theft or other mail-related suspicious activity, call the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or make a report at uspis.gov.

