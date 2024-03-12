64°F
Crime

Male armed with knife arrested after running into restaurant near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 7:34 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2024 - 7:38 pm
Las Vegas police respond to a Chipotle restaurant near UNLV on Monday, March 11, 2024. (courtesy)
Las Vegas police respond to a Chipotle restaurant near UNLV on Monday, March 11, 2024. (courtesy)

A male armed with a knife Monday ran into a fast-food outlet across from UNLV that had to be evacuated until he was safely arrested by Las Vegas police.

At 5:50 p.m., the male carried a knife into a Chipotle restaurant at 4530 S. Maryland Parkway, south of East Harmon Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

People inside the eatery were evacuated, and officers at the scene sought to have a dialogue with the male, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody shortly afterward, according to police.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

