Male armed with knife arrested after running into restaurant near UNLV

A suspect armed with a knife ran into a restaurant across from UNLV. The restaurant had to be evacuated.

Las Vegas police respond to a Chipotle restaurant near UNLV on Monday, March 11, 2024. (courtesy)

A male armed with a knife Monday ran into a fast-food outlet across from UNLV that had to be evacuated until he was safely arrested by Las Vegas police.

At 5:50 p.m., the male carried a knife into a Chipotle restaurant at 4530 S. Maryland Parkway, south of East Harmon Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

People inside the eatery were evacuated, and officers at the scene sought to have a dialogue with the male, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody shortly afterward, according to police.

