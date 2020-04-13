Man, 20, charged with attempted murder during sexual encounter

A 20-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to stab another man during a nonconsenual sexual encounter in the Las Vegas Valley.

A man was taken to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center trauma center and received 13 stitches after he allegedly was stabbed several times by Chris Lopez, who wanted to tie the man up for a sexual encounter, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Chris wanted to tie him up stating that ‘he was kinky’ and liked tying up people,” the victim told police in the arrest report.

Lopez and the victim were former restaurant coworkers, but the victim told police they had never formally dated. While the two were together Feb. 7, Lopez put a knife to the victim’s chest after the victim expressed he was not willing to be tied up or have any physical intimacy at the time, according to the report.

After the victim was able to push the knife off his chest, Lopez ran out of the apartment and the victim called police.

Lopez was arrested April 3 and charged with two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He remains held in jail on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear again in court April 20.

