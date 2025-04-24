Man, 22, killed in suspected DUI crash in Summerlin

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on a felony DUI charge following a crash that killed his 22-year-old passenger early Saturday morning in Summerlin.

A man was killed in a suspected DUI crash Saturday morning in Summerlin, police said. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on a felony DUI charge following a crash that killed his 22-year-old passenger early Saturday morning in Summerlin, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Fredrick Tuiletufuga, 25, was behind the wheel of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Summerlin Parkway near Anasazi Drive just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

Police were called after the Jeep, which had three other people in it, struck an unoccupied Toyota Camry on the right shoulder along Summerlin Parkway, then overturned in a rock embankment.

Grat Walker, 22, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Tuiletufuga “showed signs of impairment” at the scene of the crash, according to the release. He and two of the passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the hospital, after toxicology samples were collected, Tuiletufuga was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent less than two hours after the crash. Nevada’s legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Troopers also found marijuana inside the Jeep, according to the release. A drug analysis, the release said, was still pending as of early Wednesday.

Tuiletufuga was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday.

He faces a felony charge of DUI involving alcohol or drugs resulting in death, and was cited for failure to drive within marked travel lanes, the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.