Man, 47, faces charges in alleged beating of woman over 3 days

A Las Vegas man is charged with a trio of felonies after police say he carried out a prolonged domestic violence beating that left a woman in critical condition.

Court records show William F. Daley, 47, is facing charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, both resulting in substantial bodily harm, and coercion with threat or use of force.

An arrest report for Daley shows police responded to a Las Vegas Valley residence on Feb. 14 for a report of a woman suffering from serious injuries. The woman was subsequently transported to a hospital where she was diagnosed with an acute chest injury, a fracture of an orbital bone, a fractured jaw, an acute broken nose, a lacerated spleen, a broken rib and a probable pulmonary laceration.

The woman told police she was in a relationship with Daley and he suspected she was cheating on him. She said he carried out a prolonged beating on her that left her believing she might be killed.

“(She) advised she was punched, kicked in her face, back and legs beginning on Wednesday,” police wrote in an arrest report. “It continued all day on Thursday and into Friday.”

Police said they were initially given a false story about the woman supposedly being jumped in a parking lot. A preliminary hearing for Daley is scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

