Man, 65, killed in southeast Las Vegas crash

A 65-year-old man died following a suspected DUI crash early Saturday in southeast Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 12:07 a.m. on South Las Vegas Boulevard at the intersection of East Pyle Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Department news release.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated that a Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching Pyle Avenue. A Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching the intersection failed to yield the right of way and made an abrupt eastbound turn crossing the Nissan’s path. The front of the Nissan collided with the right side of the Jeep.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Jeep displayed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI, resulting in death.

The death marks the 93rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.