Man, 74, dies after central Las Vegas Valley DUI crash

A man involved in a suspected DUI crash late last month in the central Las Vegas Valley has died.

Several supporting release of hostages in Gaza injured during ‘terror attack’ in Boulder, Colorado

Judge orders no bail for suspect in fatal stabbing, who may be illegal immigrant

A man involved in a two-vehicle crash late last month in the central Las Vegas Valley has died. The other driver is suspected of driving while impaired.

Gary Pino, 74, of Las Vegas, died Monday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just before 2:35 a.m. May 27 at the intersection of West Lake Mead and North Jones boulevards. A 2022 Ford F-150 operated by Ricardo Reyes, 30, of Las Vegas, was eastbound on Lake Mead approaching Jones. A 2013 Ford Fiesta operated by Pino was southbound on Jones. The crash occurred when the F-150 failed to stop at a steady red signal and hit the right side of the Fiesta.

Pino was taken to to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Reyes showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI-related charges.

This marks the 71st traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Reyes — who also faces charges of driving on a revoked license, possession of a gun, no proof of insurance and expired registration or plates — is scheduled for a court hearing June 10.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.