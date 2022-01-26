50°F
Man accused in attack on Asian business owner in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2022 - 7:17 pm
 
Outside of Cloud Tea, 4045 S Buffalo Drive, on Tuesday where employees confirmed the owner of t ...
Outside of Cloud Tea, 4045 S Buffalo Drive, on Tuesday where employees confirmed the owner of the business was attacked last week. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 36-year-old man is accused of attacking the owner of an Asian business.

Anthony Dishari has been charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempted robbery, battery with intent to commit mayhem robbery or grand larceny, and resisting a public officer, court records show.

The first three charges include that the crimes were ”motivated by bias or hatred toward victim.”

As a condition of bail, Dishari was ordered to stay away from Cloud Boba Tea, near Buffalo and Flamingo roads, according to court records.

Two employees working at the store on Tuesday confirmed that the owner of the business was the only person attacked.

Dishari has a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Jail records showed that Dishari remained in custody as of Tuesday evening.

An attorney for Dishari could not immediately be reached.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

