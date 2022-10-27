Man accused of beating another man, stomping on his head

A Las Vegas man is accused of beating another man and stomping on his head, causing the victim to be hospitalized.

Demarco Mosby (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking and beating another man near Foremaster Lane and Main Street.

Las Vegas police arrested Demarco Mosby, 42, last week. He faces charges of attempted murder and battery.

According to an arrest report, Mosby was walking behind the victim while carrying a case of what appeared to be alcohol. The victim stepped aside to let Mosby pass.

Police said that after walking past, Mosby put down the case, turned around and punched the victim, knocking him down. Mosby was then reportedly seen on surveillance footage walking away from the victim briefly and returning to stomp on the victim’s head and shoulder area multiple times.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center after the attack and reportedly suffered a skull fracture, brain bleed, broken nose, cut on his right eye and bruises on his face. Police said that the hospital classified the victim in critical, but stable condition.

According to the arrest report, Mosby told police that “everyone against the U.S.A. is involved in a conspiracy and he needs to protect America.” Mosby also reportedly told police that he has no friends in the area and everyone is his enemy.

Mosby was also arrested multiple times from 2015 to 2019 for multiple different charges of battery.

