Man accused of beating children, keeping them in dog kennel

Police said they found two children in a kennel in a Las Vegas apartment. Their parents now face several charges of child abuse.

Amanda Stamper and Travis Doss (Metropolitan Police Department)

Travis Doss (Metropolitan Police Department)

Amanda Stamper (Metropolitan Police Department)

When a young boy opened the door of a Las Vegas Valley apartment Sunday, police officers soon discovered a disturbing sight: two bruised children locked inside a dog kennel.

The officers were responding to a call from a woman who was hiding from her husband inside a drug store not far from the apartment complex, located near Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department arrest reports.

In addition to the two boys found in the kennel, the parents have four other children. The couple — Travis Doss, 31, and Amanda Stamper, 33, — were arrested Sunday and face multiple counts of child abuse, among other charges.

The couple told police that Doss had locked the two boys in the kennel for stealing food, according to the arrest reports for Doss and Stamper.

Police said one of the two boys inside the dog kennel had marks all over his body and two black eyes that were swollen shut.

That boy was taken to University Medical Center, where police said a doctor said the child would have died if he had not been taken to the hospital. In addition to the black eyes and bruises on his body, the boy was extremely malnourished, anemic, in need of a blood transfusion, and his kidneys were swelling because urine was starting to back up into them, according to police.

A nurse told officers that “this is the worst case of abuse she has seen in 13 years,” according to the arrest reports said.

Stamper told police that Doss is violent with all of their children except for the youngest, a baby born in 2021. Doss hits the five older children, whose ages range from 6 to 12, with belts, extension cords, skillets and his hands and feet, she said.

Police said Stamper told officers that she and Doss have a black skillet with wooden handles that “has dents in it from the children’s heads.”

Stamper told police that Doss was her husband and her pimp. She accused Doss of punching, kicking, strangling, body slamming and throwing things at her when he’d get violent over the last three years, according to Stamper’s and Doss’ arrest reports.

Doss told police he wanted them to take one of the children in the kennel away, saying he’s “washed (his) hands with him,” according to the arrest report.

Stamper told police that Doss sent her a photo of one of the children unconscious, saying that he’d kicked the boy in the head too hard and he was dead. Doss admitted to police that he had sent Stamper that message, according to the arrest report.

Doss faces six charges of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, seven charges of child abuse or neglect and one charge of attempted murder. Doss also faces charges of sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute with physical force or threats of physical force in a separate case.

Stamper faces six charges of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Doss and Stamper were in custody as of Tuesday and are due in court on Wednesday.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.