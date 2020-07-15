Man accused of beating his dad with rock at east Las Vegas home

Officers were called to an east valley home around 4:11 p.m. on June 2 in response to a 911 call from a man who said his son had beat him with a rock.

Las Vegas police arrested a man last week accused of beating his father in the head with a rock.

Officers were called to an east valley home around 4:11 p.m. on June 2 in response to a 911 call from a man who said his son had beat him with a rock, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man told police that he was cleaning the house when he heard glass breaking in the garage. He went to the garage and found that his car windows were damaged and that his son, 31-year-old Oscar Aquino-Torres, was sitting in his car in the driveway.

When the man went over to ask his son about the damage to his car, he told police, Aquino-Torres grabbed a large rock and hit him in the head multiple times before fleeing.

The man’s daughter took him to North Vista Hospital, where he got stitches for two lacerations on the front of his head and one laceration on the back of his head, according to the report.

Police told the man to call them when Aquino-Torres came back home. On July 8, he saw his son’s car in the driveway and called police, who came to arrest Aquino-Torres.

Aquino-Torres was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was released on his own recognizance on July 9, court records show. He is expected in court Thursday morning.

