Man accused of breaking into wastewater facility, turning off machinery

A man accused of breaking into a Clark County Water Reclamation District facility and turning off machinery is facing felony charges.

Two days after the alleged incident at 5857 Flamingo Road, Isaac Mendoza was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of burglary and theft and damage to a utility property, according to his Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Prosecutors had not filed charges as of Tuesday, but the 26-year-old is being held on two unrelated burglary cases out of Las Vegas and Henderson, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

The March 23 burglary at the water utility, which caused just over $500 in damages, was caught on video, according to the arrest report.

The footage shows a man tearing down fencing and making his way into the facility during the morning hours, the report said.

Mendoza is accused of turning off machinery that processes storm water, and devices that help filter water waste that flows from the Strip and residential neighborhoods through the facility, according to police.

Security at the facility kicked Mendoza out as he “violently” swung items, police said.

Prosecutors on April 2 asked the court for more time to file a complaint, according to records, which show that Mendoza’s next hearing was slated for July 3.

