72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Man accused of breaking into wastewater facility, turning off machinery

Isaac Mendoza (Metropolitan Police Department)
Isaac Mendoza (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Emergency crews respond to a shooting at a business on Charleston Boulevard on Monday, April 8, ...
Gunman spared pregnant lawyer during fatal shooting, document says
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of Las ...
Prosecutors continue push to see slain reporter’s confidential information
Crews fix wiring on a street light at the intersection of Lamb and Charleston boulevards on Mon ...
Copper wire thieves face tall order with new street light wiring
Prominent Las Vegas attorney among 3 killed in Summerlin shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 1:18 pm
 

A man accused of breaking into a Clark County Water Reclamation District facility and turning off machinery is facing felony charges.

Two days after the alleged incident at 5857 Flamingo Road, Isaac Mendoza was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of burglary and theft and damage to a utility property, according to his Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Prosecutors had not filed charges as of Tuesday, but the 26-year-old is being held on two unrelated burglary cases out of Las Vegas and Henderson, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

The March 23 burglary at the water utility, which caused just over $500 in damages, was caught on video, according to the arrest report.

The footage shows a man tearing down fencing and making his way into the facility during the morning hours, the report said.

Mendoza is accused of turning off machinery that processes storm water, and devices that help filter water waste that flows from the Strip and residential neighborhoods through the facility, according to police.

Security at the facility kicked Mendoza out as he “violently” swung items, police said.

Prosecutors on April 2 asked the court for more time to file a complaint, according to records, which show that Mendoza’s next hearing was slated for July 3.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man faces charges in alleged 75 mph street race that killed two teens
recommend 2
DUI suspect was going 140 in 45 mph zone before deadly crash, police say
recommend 3
Stabbed police dog ‘feeling better,’ man faces 5 felony charges
recommend 4
Man accused of stabbing police dog sought in unrelated killing, K9 leaves vet
recommend 5
Man arrested at strip club threatened to kill officers, report says
recommend 6
Henderson assistant principal arrested in Texas for alleged sex crimes