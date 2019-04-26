Man accused of bringing gun to Las Vegas elementary school

Culley Elementary School is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

School police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man accused of bringing a gun onto the campus of Culley Elementary School.

The incident occurred after a man and a woman got into an argument around dismissal after 2 p.m., Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Friday. The school is located at 1200 N. Mallard St., near West Washington Avenue and North Jones Boulevard.

During the argument, the woman called her husband, who confronted the man and later went to retrieve a gun out of his car, Zink said.

Both parties left the scene, but witnesses identified the man with the gun as Donald Poland, Zink said. Officers went to Poland’s home and recovered a 9 mm pistol.

Poland faces one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, court records show. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center but was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

His arrest came the same day school police announced two separate campus gun arrests, both of which involved students.

The first happened Wednesday, when school police found a gun in a 15-year-old boy’s backpack at Chaparral High School. The second happened just after noon Thursday, when police found a gun in the waistband of a 16-year-old boy at Del Sol Academy of Performing Arts.

A 13-year-old girl was also arrested Wednesday, accused of making terroristic threats against Silvestri Junior High School on Instagram, police said. All three teenagers were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

School police have confiscated 15 guns on campuses so far this school year, Zink said.

Possible threats can be reported through the SafeVoice app, available to Clark County students and parents, or by contacting school police dispatch at 702-799-5411.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.