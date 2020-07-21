Man accused of damaging RTC bus after being told to wear mask, police say

A North Las Vegas man angry about having to wear a mask on a public bus is accused of smashing out the windshield of the bus in retaliation, police said.

Jason Easterbrook (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jason Easterbrook, 58, was arrested July 14 on suspicion of damaging transportation property, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Easterbrook states police were called to the area of Mojave Road and East Charleston Boulevard at 7:05 a.m. for a report of an RTC bus being damaged. A bus driver said a passenger, identified by police as Easterbrook, had attempted to board a bus without wearing a mask.

“Easterbrook was told to put on a mask by the bus driver before boarding on the bus,” an officer wrote. “Easterbrook initially put it on but took it off as soon as he was seated inside the bus.”

The bus driver told Easterbrook to put the mask back on and “Easterbrook got angry,” police said.

Easterbrook kicked the doors of the bus at a stop, then got off, picked up a rock and threw it through the front windshield of the bus, “damaging and shattering it,” police said.

There were no injuries. Police said Easterbrook was arrested a short distance away, and that he confessed to throwing the rock.

“Easterbrook claimed that the bus was his property and he needed to make renovations to it,” a report states.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status check on the case is scheduled for Sept. 15.

