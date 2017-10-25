Man accused of dousing girlfriend with paint thinner, threatening fire

A man is accused of dumping paint thinner on a woman he was dating and threatening to light her on fire, Las Vegas police documents said.

“She stated he then grabbed a can of paint thinner and poured it all over her,” according to an arrest report for Unterrio Edward Barr. “She stated that he said ‘I’m going to light you on fire and kill you.’”

Barr, 45, arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in Clark County Detention Center Tuesday night on $100,000 bail.

Metro responded about 5:35 a.m. Oct. 16 to the 1600 block of West Oakey Boulevard, near Interstate 15, on reports of the attack. Witnesses told police Barr attacked the woman outside her tent and at one point held a knife to her throat.

The woman said they’d been dating for a week. He said they’d been dating for a month.

Barr was upset another man was sleeping inside her tent, the arrest report said. He stabbed the man in the buttocks, left thigh and left forearm, the report suggests.

Officers found a gallon of paint thinner on the ground about 5 feet from the tent, near a bloodied folding knife.

