Ladonte Wilson, 33 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man turned himself in to Las Vegas police after he was accused of beating a woman to death this year.

Ladonte Wilson, 33, surrendered to police Wednesday. He was accused of beating 59-year-old Shelley Toyama on Jan. 13 at 605 E. Twain Ave., near Paradise Road.

Toyama was hospitalized with severe head injuries, police said. She died Feb. 15.

