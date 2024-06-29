Man accused of ‘fraudulent construction activities’ faces theft charges

A Las Vegas contractor accused of “fraudulent construction activities” has been arrested and faces five felony theft charges, the Nevada State Contractors Board said in a statement.

The Nevada State Contractors Board has issued a warning to Nye County residents. (Screenshot/The Nevada State Contractors Board website)

Gabriel Raymundo Adame, 50, had been “charging senior homeowners significant down payments for home remodel projects prior to any work being performed,” the board alleged.

Adame was arrested Wednesday, the same day as a board disciplinary hearing. The board said it had investigated complaints filed against Adame.

Adame’s business, Adame Construction, is currently on Nevada’s list of disqualified contractors. According to the state, he will remain a disqualified contractor until the suspension on his license is lifted.

The board suspended his license in a January disciplinary hearing, records show.

In March of 2018, Adame was charged with engaging in business without a license, but the case was dismissed on the condition that he pay restitution to the victim and stay out of trouble, court records show.

Adame Construction’s Yelp page has upwards of 20 one-star reviews, with commenters who indicated they were past customers issuing warnings such as “BUYER BEWARE” and alleging that “ADAME construction stole our money.”

The Nevada State Contractors Board issued a series of recommendations to anyone thinking of hiring a contractor.

They encourage consumers to verify license numbers, obtain at least three bids, never pay with cash and obtain a written contract.

“Don’t make a final payment until satisfied with the job,” the board recommended in a statement.

Adame is scheduled to appear in court July 31.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.