Man accused of hate crime at UNLV

A man has been arrested after a reported hate crime inside of UNLV’s Student Union on Friday, police said.

Gino Flinn (UNLV Police Services/Twitter)

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Gino Flinn in a battery that happened about 11 a.m. Friday inside the union, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, UNLV police announced. Campus police identified Flinn as a suspect on Monday.

Flinn remained in Clark County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon on a count of battery resulting in substanial bodily harm with a hate crime enhancement.

Police accused Flinn of using homophobic slurs while he battered a student.

The man fled the building after other students intervened, stopping further violence, police said. The nature of the battery wasn’t immediately clear.

The student and police knew the man, UNLV police said.

