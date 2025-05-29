77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Man accused of intentionally hitting vehicle in Henderson alleged road rage incident

A Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas officers arrest dozens during ‘Memorial Day DUI Blitz’
Kevin Menon, a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, appears in court with his att ...
Embattled Las Vegas sergeant pleads guilty to multiple felonies, attorneys say
Officer Colton Pulsipher (Metropolitan Police Department)
Wrong-way driver who killed Las Vegas officer in crash was nearly 3x legal limit
A parent is suing a child care facility over an incident in which she alleges another child stu ...
Parent sues Las Vegas child care facility, alleges child stuck pencil in her daughter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2025 - 7:36 am
 
Updated May 29, 2025 - 7:37 am

A 32-year-old man was arrested after Henderson police said he intentionally struck another vehicle in an alleged road rage incident.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Gibson Road in response to a crash at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said that the investigation revealed that a man was driving a truck and intentionally struck another vehicle.

One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, and another was treated on scene by the Henderson Fire Department, authorities said.

The driver of the truck was identified as Charlie Martinez, 32.

According to police, Martinez faces the following charges:

  • 3 counts of battery with a deadly weapon
  • 2 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle
  • 1 count of Break/Injure/Tamper with Vehicle
  • 1 count of Coercion with force
  • 1 count of Battery
MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES