Man accused of intentionally hitting vehicle in Henderson alleged road rage incident

A 32-year-old man was arrested after Henderson police said he intentionally struck another vehicle in an alleged road rage incident.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Gibson Road in response to a crash at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said that the investigation revealed that a man was driving a truck and intentionally struck another vehicle.

One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, and another was treated on scene by the Henderson Fire Department, authorities said.

The driver of the truck was identified as Charlie Martinez, 32.

According to police, Martinez faces the following charges: