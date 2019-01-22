Man accused of killing dog, punching neighbor in northwest Las Vegas

A man is accused of killing a dog, punching his neighbor and later damaging the inside of a neighbor’s garage this month, Las Vegas police said.

A man is accused of killing a dog, punching a neighbor and damaging the inside of a neighbor’s garage this month in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers received a call about 2:10 a.m. Jan. 12 from a home on the 4600 block of Bradpoint Drive, near North Decatur Boulevard and West Lone Mountain Road, where a woman reported her husband was acting erratically and slamming a dog against a wall, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The dog died.

Nobody else was in the home at the time, and police didn’t take the man, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Tice, into custody, Meltzer said. She said officers may not enter a house and “force the issue” in cases when somebody is experiencing a mental episode.

At 10:45 a.m., police received a call that Tice, nude, had punched a neighbor, Meltzer said. Another person reported Tice had entered their garage and was trying to enter the house. He pulled vent pipes and damaged the inside of the garage, she said.

Tice was taken into custody on a 72-hour medical hold, Meltzer said. He was booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center on several charges in three separate court cases. In all, he faces counts of malicious torturing, maiming or killing of a dog, battery, battery by a prisoner, unlawful act regarding fluid or excrement by a prisoner in custody, burglary, tampering with a vehicle and property destruction.

He was being held Monday evening at the North Valley Complex detention center, jail records show.

