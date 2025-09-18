Man accused of phoning in threats to Henderson casino over Charlie Kirk sign

Henderson police said a 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an area casino for displaying a memorial for the slain conservative activist.

A sign at Sunset Station in Henderson, Nevada pays respect to Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025 (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an casino for displaying a memorial for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a marquee, Henderson police said.

Thomas “TJ” Fedikovich was taken into custody Saturday on several charges after an alleged series of threats phoned to employees at Sunset Station from Sept. 10 to 13.

Kirk, a media personality and co-founder of the conservative youth advocacy group Turning Point USA, died Sept. 10 after he was shot in the neck during a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University.

The alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, 22, of St. George, Utah, was charged on Tuesday with murder after he turned himself into authorities Sept. 11. If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty.

According to Fedikovich’s arrest report from the Henderson Police Department, the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center received a suspicious activity report from Station Casinos security director Anthony DiDonna, who said Sunset Station had received two calls regarding the Kirk memorial being displayed on the property.

Sunset Station was one of several owned by Las Vegas-based Station Casinos properties that honored Kirk by displaying his picture on their marquee, along with the message “In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, 1993-2025.”

Memorials were also posted Wednesday outside Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Durango, Palace Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station, a Station Casinos spokesperson had said.

Threatened to destroy the sign, according to report

The caller stated if Kirk’s memorial was not removed from the Sunset Station marquee then “we could destroy the sign and take it down for us,” according to the report.

DiDonna later told officers Kirk’s memorial was taken down as a result of the calls and other backlash it was generating, according to the report. After the sign was taken down, the casino allegedly received another phone call from Fedikovich in which he thanked employees for listening to him.

A phone number provided by DiDonna was linked to an email address police said belonged to Fedikovich, according to the report. A search of IP addresses that the email was logged into revealed frequent logins at a Starbucks cafe in Henderson within eyeshot of the Sunset Station marquee, police said.

Police then checked if Fedikovich’s name appeared in any Station Casinos database, and casino officials advised police that Fedikovich had an active player’s card. The contact information listed on file matched the email addresses police had previously obtained, according to the report.

Arrested at a Starbucks near Sunset Station

On the day of Fedikovich’s arrest, officers went to the Starbucks in attempt to locate him. A Starbucks employee later that day told police Fedikovich had just placed an order online and would soon be at the restaurant. Arriving officers entered the cafe and placed Fedikovich under arrest.

Fedikovich faces a felony count of coercion with physical force or immediate threat of physical force and misdemeanor harassment.

Online records from the Henderson Justice Court show Fedikovich was arraigned on Wednesday and posted a $6,000 surety bond. Fedikovich was appointed a public defender and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in front of Judge Sandra Allred DiGiacomo.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.