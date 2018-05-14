Man accused of posing as Las Vegas police officer during stop

A man is accused of impersonating a Las Vegas police officer last week when he allegedly pulled over a driver using red and blue strobe lights installed on his vehicle, records show.

Lights on a police car (Thinkstock)

Allen B. Isaacson, 24, was arrested at his home early Wednesday, hours after a woman called police to report a suspicious traffic stop, according to his arrest report. He faces charges of impersonating a public officer and second-degree kidnapping.

The woman told police that she was driving home late Tuesday when she noticed a red vehicle following her near Fort Apache and Sunset roads. She saw red and blue lights in her rearview mirror and pulled over, the report said.

Isaacson approached the vehicle and identified himself as a Metropolitan Police Department employee, the report said. He told the woman that he stopped her because she was swerving, and he demanded to see her driver’s license and registration, the report said.

Isaacson told police that he pulled her over because he wanted “to see if she was OK because she cut him off,” the report said.

The woman told police that she was suspicious of Isaacson because he was not wearing an officer’s uniform. Instead, she told police, the suspect was wearing a white shirt under a yellow vest and had what appeared to be a handgun strapped to his right hip.

When the woman asked Isaacson for his badge number and a form of identification, he handed her a plastic card that identified him as “Allen Isaacson, Metro Roadway Supervisor,” the report said. The card also included a fake badge number, police said.

During Isaacson’s arrest, officers recovered a BB gun, a yellow vest and red and blue lights in his car, the report said.

In an interview with detectives Wednesday, Isaacson could not explain why he was armed with a BB gun but told police that he “never planned to harm the woman he pulled over,” the report said.

Isaacson is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He is set to appear in court May 24 for his preliminary hearing, jail records show.

