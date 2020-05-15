Man accused of posing as police officer to rent Las Vegas home

A California native is accused of posing as a law enforcement officer while carrying out an elaborate scam to rent a home in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

Blake Herman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center records show that Blake Herman, 23, was booked at the jail Monday on suspicion of committing burglary, forgery, impersonating a public official and obtaining money under false pretenses.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Herman states that a man using the name “Blake Estrada” contacted a property management company on April 10 about renting a home in the 5500 block of Golden Palms Court, near South Hualapai Way and West Russell Road.

The man showed up at the property management office “dressed in uniform and duty belt” and identified himself as a “Police Officer II with the U.S. Air Force,” according to the arrest report.

Estrada claimed he made $98,700 and provided two defense finance and accounting service military earning statements, which showed that he made $8,928 in the month of March. Estrada provided the documents as he filled out a rental application for the home.

Three days later, the property management company approved the application, and Estrada signed a two-year lease agreement. Estrada had to pay a $2,500 security deposit and $1,250 for the first month’s rent. The arrest report stated that Estrada provided two cashier’s checks covering the amounts to the property management company and was given the keys.

According to the report, a company employee said he rented the property to Estrada “believing Estrada was a police officer.”

Three days later, the property management company was notified by Wells Fargo Bank that the cashier’s checks provided by Estrada were returned unpaid.

The property management company could not get ahold of Estrada, who moved into the home by April 15. The company then sought to evict Estrada but couldn’t, according to the arrest report, because “Nevada’s Governor issued a directive for evictions to be stopped” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police then were called. Detectives confirmed that Estrada did not work at Nellis Air Force Base and that he was not employed by the U.S. Air Force in any capacity.

A further check of a driver’s license provided by Estrada showed that he was at one point a fugitive out of California on undisclosed charges, according to the arrest report.

Since Estrada’s case was now considered a criminal matter, the property management company was able to obtain eviction papers on May 4. Police said they obtained surveillance video of the home obtained from a “citizen source” that same day showing Estrada at the property “speaking with a locksmith to have the locks changed on the property.”

Police made contact with Estrada on May 9.

“Estrada said he came up with his idea to impersonate an Air Force policeman because he used to be enlisted in the military,” police said in the arrest report. “Estrada needed a place to stay and no one would rent him a home because of his job status.”

Estrada also admitted he provided forged documents to the property management company, police said. He then was arrested and booked under the name Blake Herman.

Las Vegas Justice Court records for Herman show that he agreed on Monday to a “waiver of extradition” to another state. The state was not identified.

Justice Court records show that a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint in the Las Vegas case for Herman is scheduled for July 9.

