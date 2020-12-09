Man accused of stalking Las Vegas police officer found competent

John David Case Jr., 50, has claimed he has “robots in his skin” and is an agent for the Central Intelligence Agency, according to an arrest report.

John David Case (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man charged with stalking a Metropolitan Police sergeant for years has been found mentally competent in Las Vegas Justice Court and his criminal case is now moving forward.

An arrest report for John David Case Jr., 50, indicates he’s claimed he has “robots in his skin” and is an agent for the Central Intelligence Agency. A Metro police sergeant who had to deal with Case in the line of duty in the police department’s Southeast Area Command told investigators that Case started calling 911 and her desk line incessantly.

“After time, Case began to contact or attempt to contact (the sergeant) through LVMPD dispatch approximately 20 times per day talking about CIA, President Obama, and robots inside of his skin,” police said. “Case claimed several times to be a federal agent for several different agencies, trying to reach (the sergeant) for a mission.”

From 2017 to 2018, Case repeatedly tried to contact the sergeant on Facebook even though she’d blocked his multiple Facebook profiles. Then, according to the police report, Case threatened the woman’s family.

“During one of several phone interactions with Case, he said to (the sergeant) ‘I am going to come and get your daughter and take her on a trip,’” police said. “He said, ‘We’re going to go away on a vacation and you will never see her again.”

Police said Case is mentally ill, highly unpredictable and that he “can be violent towards others.” In prior incidents he’d pulled knives and screwdrivers on police officers.

Case was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center in April. He was charged with aggravated stalking, stalking with use of internet and unlawful use of an emergency phone number. In Justice Court, court records show he was subsequently transferred to a mental health facility for an examination of his mental competency. This week, authorities said Case was found competent and returned to the Clark County jail.

Case was due in court Wednesday morning.

