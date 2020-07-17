Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas

A Los Angeles man is accused of swindling millions from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, then spending a portion of the money on gambling junkets to Las Vegas and risky stock purchases.

A Los Angeles man is accused of swindling millions from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, then spending a portion of the money on gambling junkets to Las Vegas and risky stock purchases.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said Andrew Marnell, 40, is charged in a criminal complaint with bank fraud. The complaint alleges “he obtained more than $8 million in PPP loans through applications to insured financial institutions, and others, on behalf of different companies.”

The affidavit in support of the complaint alleges Marnell submitted fraudulent loan applications to the program that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Authorities allege Marnell “made numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ business operations and payroll expenses” and used “aliases, submitted fake and altered documents, including bogus federal tax filings and employee payroll records.”

Authorities also say he transferred millions of dollars from the fraudulently obtained loan proceeds to his brokerage accounts to make risky stock market bets.

“The affidavit also outlines how Marnell spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulently obtained loan proceeds at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino and other gambling establishments as recently as last weekend.”

Marnell is being held without bond as of Thursday, according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California.

