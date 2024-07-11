Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into ex-girlfriend’s Vegas home

A man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and throwing a homemade Molotov cocktail inside, causing a fire in the residence.

‘You need to take accountability’: Police ID suspect in crash that killed 2 teens

A 35-year-old man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was inside with her three children.

Daniel Herbert Hall Jr. was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 6 on one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, first-degree arson and manufacturing and/or possession of explosive or incendiary device, among others.

At 10:46 p.m. on July 5, police received a call that a man, later identified as Hall, had set his shirt on fire and thrown it into a residence, the address of which was redacted from his arrest report.

An officer who responded the scene extinguished a kitchen fire, the report said.

The day prior, police had responded to a call at 7:49 p.m. reporting that a man, later identified as Hall, had jumped over the side gate and entered the residence uninvited, according to the report.

The report said that Hall believed the woman, who he had dated for a month and a half, was inside her home with another male.

The woman had requested police trespass him from her residence because she did not want to come back, according to police. He left but started sending her threatening messages, both written and verbal, telling her he was going to come to kill her and her children.

One message read in part, “you just signed your death certificate,” according to the report.

He told the woman not to go outside or “he would smoke her,” the report said.

With her children, the woman lived in the home with her paraplegic, wheelchair-bound brother, all of whom were in the home at the time, according to the report.

In interviews with the police, Hall admitted to sending the woman a few messages through Instagram and said he called her names because he was upset that she cheated on him. When officers played his voice recordings, he told them that they were AI-generated, according to the report.

Police also said Hall changed his story about his whereabouts multiple times.

Hall has multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated assault out of Maryland relating to assault and firearm charges.

Hall is being held in custody with $500,000 bail. He is set to appear in court on July 25.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.