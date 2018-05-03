Man accused of trying to blackmail Kevin Hart with Las Vegas video

A man faces charges of attempting to blackmail actor Kevin Hart with a video of Hart that the man secretly recorded in Las Vegas last year, according to Los Angeles prosecutors.

Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Prosecutors charged Jonathan Todd “Action” Jackson, with one count each of attempted extortion and extortion by a threatening letter, a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office release said.

Prosecutors accused Jackson, 41, of trying to get Hart to pay him an undisclosed amount of money between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30 for a videotape Jackson said he had of Hart with a woman in Las Vegas. Jackson also tried to sell the video to several celebrity news outlets, the release said.

His bail was recommended to be set at $100,000. He would face a maximum of four years behind bars if convicted.

